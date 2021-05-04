 

Andrew Goczkowski sworn in as Des Plaines' mayor

  • Des Plaines Mayor Andrew Goczkowski, center, recites the oath of office Monday night at city hall with assistance from retired Judge Bruce Lester, left.

  • New Des Plaines Mayor Andrew Goczkowski recites the oath of office Monday night at city hall.

  • Andrew Goczkowski

Russell Lissau
 
 
Posted5/4/2021 5:30 AM

After two years as alderman for Des Plaines' 8th Ward, Andrew Goczkowski began his tenure as the city's mayor Monday.

Goczkowski, 38, took the oath of office during the evening's city council meeting. He replaces Mayor Matthew Bogusz, who had to step down after eight years because of local term limits.

 

New city council members Sean Oskerka of the 3rd Ward and Patricia L. Smith of the 7th Ward and Clerk Jessica Mastalski also recited their oaths Monday, as did incumbent city council members Mark Lysakowski of the 1st Ward and Carla Brookman of the 5th Ward.

All won election in April.

Retired Judge Bruce Lester donned his black robe to administer the oaths.

Monday's council meeting was held at city hall, but some members attended remotely.

Goczkowski, Mastalski, Oskerka and Smith recited their oaths at city hall. Each posed for photos with relatives before Lester moved on to the next person on the list.

Lysakowski and Brookman took their oaths remotely using video software.

Before Goczkowski and the others recited their oaths, Bogusz and the other departing elected officials -- Clerk Jennifer Tsalapatanis, 3rd Ward Alderman Denise Rodd and 7th Ward Alderman Don Smith -- shared some final remarks and thanked residents, city staffers and others.

In his comments, Bogusz challenged Goczkowski to leave the city better than how he found it, an objective he said he had as mayor.

Goczkowski welcomed the new aldermen to the dais.

"I'm really looking forward to having you up here," he said.

Goczkowski's promotion to mayor leaves a vacancy on the city council. It'll be up to Goczkowski to nominate a candidate and for the remaining aldermen to approve or reject the nominee.

Details on the process are pending.

