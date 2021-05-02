Shots fired at strip mall near Schaumburg early Sunday morning

Workers at a strip mall in the 1600 block of East Algonquin Road in an uncorporated area near Schaumburg said that shots were fired Sunday morning. Police were on the scene in the early morning investigating the incident.

Monir Patel, who works at a convenience store in the mall, said he was not working at the time. But he said one of the night employees told him someone had been shot.

Robert Zirvos, who works at a restaurant in the mall, confirmed that police were on the scene and there was yellow tape around 6 a.m., although police had left and the tape had been removed as of 9:45 a.m.

Police did not immediately return phone calls.