Psychologist to examine mom accused of dropping daughter from parking deck

A DuPage County judge Saturday approved appointment of a clinical psychologist to examine a Plano woman accused of dropping her 5-year-old daughter from the top of a parking deck in Winfield in February, according to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

Judge Paul Marchese also set bond for Jerica Crawford, 28, of the 3400 block of Clason Street, at $500,000 with 10% to apply, in line with an arrest warrant he issued Thursday.

Crawford, who was arrested Friday, is charged with aggravated battery of a child under 13. She is being held at the DuPage County Jail.

The news release states that Crawford allegedly drove to the top of the six-story parking garage at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital about 4:30 p.m. Feb. 23, walked to the edge, dropped her daughter off, then jumped.

The two, who had suffered major injuries, were treated at the emergency room at Central DuPage, with the woman then transferred to Loyola University Medical Center and the girl to Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago.

"We are all very thankful that both Ms. Crawford and her daughter appear to be well on the road to recovery," State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release.

Crawford's next court appearance is scheduled for May 24 for arraignment.