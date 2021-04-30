Two injured when Metra train strikes taxi in Mount Prospect

Two people suffered minor injuries when an inbound Metra train struck a taxi early Friday morning in Mount Prospect near the intersection of Northwest Highway and Mount Prospect Road.

Authorities said the vehicle was stopped on the tracks about 5:45 a.m. and could not get out of way of the slow-moving train when it was struck.

The driver of the cab was reportedly transported to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, while a passenger in the rear of the vehicle was transported to Advocate Lutheran Hospital in Park Ridge.

Metra officials said no one on the train was injured and passengers were put on a different inbound train. The wreckage was cleared by 7:30 a.m.

Residual delays from the crash caused several Metra trains on the Union Pacific-Northwest line to be late, Metra officials said.