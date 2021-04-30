Batavia teacher named Kane County Educator of the Year

Susan Jones, who teaches at Alice Gustafson Elementary School in Batavia, was honored in a ceremony Friday as Kane County Educator of the Year.

A special-education teacher in Batavia Unit District 101 was named Kane County Educator of the Year Friday.

Susan Jones, who teaches at Alice Gustafson Elementary School, has been a teacher for 33 years, according to a news release from the Kane County Regional Office of Education.

She received a $3,000 prize from the ROE, to be used for a project of her choosing at her school.

The ceremony honored nominees from the 2019-2020 school year, after last year's ceremony was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ROE also honored other people in these categories:

• Educational Service Personnel: Maggie Schroeder, of Elgin District U-46.

• Student Support Personnel: Megan Gow, of St. Charles Unit District 303.

• Early Career Educator: Scott Parola, of Central Unit District 301.

• Private/Parochial: Jessica Mina, of St. Charles of Borromeo Catholic School in Hampshire.

• Elementary/Early Childhood: Jeni Moe of West Aurora Unit District 129.

• Middle School: Shawnna Strausberger of East Aurora Unit District 131.

• High School: Jordan Zimberoff of Geneva Unit District 304.

• School Administrator: Kaneland High School Principal Jill Maras, of Kaneland Unit District 302.

• Regional Superintendent's Award: Shelley Nacke, assistant superintendent of education services for St. Charles Unit District 303.