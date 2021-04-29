Wheaton to recognize landmark homes with 'Pride in Preservation' signs

Robert Purdy, a member of the Wheaton Historic Commission, puts up a "Pride in Preservation" sign. Courtesy of Nancy Flannery

"Pride in Preservation" signs will recognize historically significant homes in Wheaton next month. Courtesy of Nancy Flannery

Wheaton history buffs will fan out across the city next month to distribute "Pride in Preservation" signs recognizing more than 160 landmarks in town.

The display of purple and white signs will mark Preservation Month in May, an annual celebration started by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

Members of the Wheaton Historic Commission will place the lawn signs in front of the designated landmarks and locations listed on the Wheaton Register of Historic Places. More than 160 sites have earned a spot on the register.

Some prominent examples include Wheaton College's Williston Hall, constructed in 1895; the Hurley Gardens, once part of the 160-acre country estate of entrepreneur Edward Nash Hurley; and the former Ellis Avenue home of Herbert A. Schryver, the mayor of Wheaton from 1909 to 1912.

Commissioners will put up the signs to acknowledge the contributions of homes and businesses that have helped maintain Wheaton's architectural history.

During this year's Pride in Preservation event, Cantigny Park also will waive its parking fee to Wheaton residents from Saturday, May 15, to Sunday, May 23 -- the same week the signs will be on display. To receive free admission, Wheaton residents must show proof of residency upon entry.

Wheaton landmarks have been researched to establish when they were built, and their applications approved by the city's historic commission.

Many of the sites include a plaque with the estimated date of construction or a permanent interpretive sign with more additional information. For an online tour of Wheaton's landmarks, visit bit.ly/3gLSOGU and click on "View Wheaton Register of Historic Places."

If homeowners are interested in adding their house to the register, visit the website for an application and research tips.