Route 83 road patching planned from Buffalo Grove to Vernon Hills

Road patching on Route 83 from Buffalo Grove Road in Buffalo Grove to Route 45 in Vernon Hills will require intermittent, daytime lane closures beginning Monday, May 3, weather permitting.

Access to residences and businesses within the work zone will be maintained throughout construction. The $1.7 million project is expected to be completed in late September.

Visit www.gettingaroundillinois.com for general information, traffic and road conditions.