OSHA: Naperville warehouse failed to contain COVID-19 outbreak

An Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigation determined a Naperville warehouse failed to follow proper protocols to contain a COVID-19 outbreak last fall when 23 employees tested positive for the virus, including one who died.

The Woodridge-based Midwest Warehouse and Distribution System Inc. has been fined $12,288 for violating OSHA's general duty clause, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Labor.

The OSHA inspection found some workers were experiencing symptoms consistent with the coronavirus a few days after gathering in the company's Naperville facility break room for a luncheon. Employees started reporting positive COVID-19 tests on Oct. 27, officials said, but the company "failed to take immediate steps to identify, inform, isolate and quarantine all potentially exposed employees."

Twenty-three workers tested positive by Nov. 9, including one who died from complications on Nov. 4, according to the news release. The facility closed on Nov. 4 following discussions with the DuPage County Health Department.

Midwest Warehouse Chief Financial Officer Tim Nelson told the Daily Herald on Wednesday the company has followed proper protocols and been "committed to COVID safety since the beginning of the outbreak."

"Obviously, safety is at the heart of our company's value, so I think we're disappointed with the citation that OSHA issued," he said. "We're looking forward to the opportunity to visit with OSHA and correct, I think, the misimpressions that resulted in this citation."

The OSHA investigation claims Midwest Warehouse did not follow internally developed controls for potential COVID-19 exposure or take immediate steps to contain the outbreak, according to the news release. The company, which operates 15 warehouses nationwide, has 15 business days to comply with the citation and penalty, request an informal conference with OSHA or contest the findings.

"This case is a tragic reminder of the importance of fully implementing coronavirus prevention measures that include wearing face coverings, physically distancing and quarantining workers who exhibit symptoms to protect other workers from coronavirus exposure," OSHA Area Director Jake Scott said in a written statement.