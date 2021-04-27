Q&A with departing St. Charles Mayor Rogina: Development must be 'pristine and dignified'

Retiring St. Charles Mayor Ray Rogina won't deliver his farewell speech until next week's city council meeting, but in a candid interview he talked about the highs and lows of his eight-year run.

With Lora Vitek set to be sworn in as mayor Monday, Rogina, 73, said he'll spend more time with his wife of 26 years, Diane, and enjoy watching his 2-year-old grandson, Henry, as he's raised by his son Matthew and daughter-in-law Anna.

Here's what Rogina had to say about the past, present and future. Some of the answers have been shortened for space considerations.

Q: You announced your retirement in September. Have the last several months felt like a farewell tour or have you been too busy?

A: I don't believe in the term "lame duck." We have too many things on the table that have to be sorted out. And, of course, you still have the pandemic hanging over the city. It was full speed ahead.

Q: What prompted your decision to retire?

A: As someone who taught economics, I believe in cost-benefit analysis. For about six months I did just that with a piece of paper with a line down the middle of it. One side said "cost" and the other side said "benefit." I can't deny the fact that I thought about a third term.

Q: You spent much of your career as a teacher (Rogina retired from St. Charles East in 2002). What led you to enter politics?

A: I've been a public servant my whole life and I come from a family of public servants. Working for the public has always been the passion. I give my wife credit for saying I should run for something.

Q: Are you disappointed about any projects that weren't fulfilled?

A: I wanted to make sure we got (Charlestowne) Mall taken care of, and that didn't happen. That was the biggest bane in all my years as mayor and probably my biggest disappointment. But I'm confident the new administration will take care of it, and I'll be cheering on the sidelines.

Q: What's the best part about being mayor?

A: In eight years I have met so many great people and learned about the benevolence in this community and the hard work of many, many businesses.

Q: What's the worst part about being mayor?

A: It's a minuscule number of individuals who are out for themselves, and they're not worthy of the hand that's been extended to them. It's such a small number, but I've encountered it. And it's sad.

Q: What will your future political involvement look like?

A: Whenever available, I'd like to contribute. I'm happy the new mayor has allowed me to stay on the initiative for 1st Street. I'd like to stay involved with that. I want to decompress for six months, but I could see myself serving on a board or committee.

Q: What are your retirement plans?

A: I'm looking at a podcast and possibly writing. Definitely travel. Watching my grandson grow will be a joy. Attending a variety of sporting events will be terrific. I've got 15 marathons down, and I think I have one more in me.

Q: What does the future of St. Charles look like to you?

A: All sections of our community are primed to move forward. The arrest and hopefully the elimination and reduction of COVID allows for the assets of this community to be unleashed.

Q: What are your concerns about the future of St. Charles?

A: Any development we do needs to be graceful. It needs to be done in a pristine and dignified way. When people come here, we want them to admire the unabashed beauty of the town.