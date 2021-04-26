 

Former Fox River Grove village president dies

  • Bob Nunamaker, then village president of Fox River Grove, stands outside village hall with his wife, Marylou, in 2018. The village is set to rename the building after Nunamaker.

    Bob Nunamaker, then village president of Fox River Grove, stands outside village hall with his wife, Marylou, in 2018. The village is set to rename the building after Nunamaker.

 
By Sam Lounsberry
Former Fox River Grove Village President Robert Nunamaker has died, the village announced in a Facebook post Monday afternoon.

Nunamaker was village president for 12 years before stepping away from the role last month due to health concerns. The village is set to rename its municipal building after Nunamaker.

 

The village in its social media post credited Nunamaker's leadership for a number of positive developments for Fox River Grove.

"Nunamaker led the village through a period of community investment and financial responsibility," the village said in the post. "His tenure was marked by many successes including securing the village a new train station facility, the construction of a public works facility and investing over $500,000 in its parks, all while making the village a debt-free community."

