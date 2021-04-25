Sale of former District 155 school campus in Cary nears closing

The sale of Crystal Lake-based High School District 155's former Haber Oaks Campus in Cary is expected to close later this week. A developer intends to build senior housing and duplexes on the roughly 3-acre site. Matthew Apgar/Shaw Media

The sale of the former Haber Oaks Campus property in Cary is expected to close soon, according to the village and Crystal Lake-based Community High School District 155.

District 155's board of education approved a purchase agreement in 2018 with Elm Tree Properties LLC for the eventual sale of the campus at 400 Haber Road in Cary.

The site used to house the district's alternative education program, which was relocated to Crystal Lake South High School. The main building, which sits on about 3 acres, is about 13,000 square feet.

Elm Tree Properties agreed to pay $700,000 for the property.

The developer plans to add a second story to the building and convert it to a 24-unit senior apartment complex, said Brian Simmons, the village of Cary's community development director. Around the building and at the periphery of the site, 11 duplex buildings with 22 individual units are planned.

Jeremy Davis, District 155 assistant superintendent of finance and operations and chief school business official, told the board last week that the tentative closing date for the former Haber Oaks Campus is set for April 29, after the final two permits are issued to the developer.

These permits are ready to be issued once the developer picks them up and pays for them, Simmons said.

"That was one of the final pieces they had to get in place," he said.

The village board approved the redevelopment of the existing school building in September 2019.

Elm Tree Properties plans to start site work, including grading, paving, landscaping and utility improvements, and construction on the senior apartments in late spring or early summer, Simmons said.

"With the project moving forward, you'll see some more activity out there," he said. "Hopefully within the next year the senior housing project senior building will be completed, and the other town duplexes will also be constructed in the next few years."

The District 155 board unanimously approved extending the governmental approval period to April 29 from Aug. 29 to give the developer some additional time to get the final approvals.

Davis said he is hopeful this will be the final contract regarding the sale of the Haber Oaks property.