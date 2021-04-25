Flight-for-life Helicopter called to crash near St. Charles
Updated 4/25/2021 2:31 PM
A flight-for-life helicopter was called to the scene of a crash early this afternoon near St. Charles, authorities reported.
Multiple ambulances also responded to the scene of the crash, which occurred about 1 p.m. at Route 38 and Garfield Road, according to reports.
