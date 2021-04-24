West Chicago man charged in shooting that injured one

An 18-year-old West Chicago man has been charged in connection with a shooting April 12 that left one person in a vehicle injured, authorities said Saturday.

Marco Calderon has been charged with aggravated battery for discharge of a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm possession of a firearm by a street gang member, DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin and West Chicago Interim Chief of Police Christopher Shackelford announced in a news release. Bond was set Friday afternoon at $750,000.

Calderon approached a vehicle with four occupants about 7 p.m. April 12 in the 200 block of West Pomeroy Street in West Chicago fired six rounds, striking one of the occupants in the lower back, authorities said. Calderon then entered a vehicle parked a short distance away and fled, authorities said. Calderon was taken into custody Thursday following an investigation led by West Chicago police.

"As long as street gangs continue to plague our communities, they will remain a top priority of my administration" Berlin said in the news release.

Calderon's next court appearance is scheduled for May 17.