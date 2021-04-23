Police: Lake in the Hills man choked pregnant woman in front of child

A Lake in the Hills man accused of choking a woman he knew to be eight months pregnant was released Tuesday from the McHenry County Jail after posting bail.

Eder Amaro-Reyes, 29, of the 300 block of Village Creek Drive, was free on bond Monday when Lake in the Hills police arrested him on new aggravated battery, child endangerment and domestic battery charges, court records show.

According to a criminal complaint, Amaro-Reyes laid on top of a woman who was eight months pregnant, choked her and covered her mouth. The altercation happened in front of the woman's child, court records show.

At the time of his arrest Monday, Amaro-Reyes was out on bond in an unrelated 2020 case in which he is accused of spitting on and kicking a Lake in the Hills police officer, according to court records.

The McHenry County state's attorney's office has filed a motion to increase Amaro-Reyes' bond in that case, claiming he violated the conditions of his release by committing another offense.

An attorney from the McHenry County public defender's office has been appointed to represent Amaro-Reyes. His next court date is scheduled for May 14.