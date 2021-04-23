Man charged with attacking Schaumburg woman, held without bail

A 22-year-old man who authorities say fled police in a stolen vehicle was held without bail Friday on charges he attacked, choked and attempted to sexually assault a 57-year-old woman in her Schaumburg home.

Kenneth Hernandez is charged with home invasion, aggravated kidnapping, attempted aggravated criminal sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual abuse and aggravated battery. If convicted of the most serious charge, he faces from six to 30 years in prison.

Prosecutors say the woman's daughter and the daughter's friend saw Hernandez near the woman's house on April 14. Hernandez rang the doorbell and the woman, who knew him, allowed him to enter, said Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Kristina Modesto. Inside, Hernandez began playing music and dancing, which made the woman uncomfortable so she walked him to the door in an attempt to get him to leave, Modesto said.

Hernandez groped the woman, slammed the door shut, shoved her to the ground and began to choke her, Modesto said. Freeing herself, the woman ran down the hallway, but Hernandez caught up with her, knocked her down and resumed choking her, Modesto said. After the woman tried to leave a second time, prosecutors say, Hernandez pushed the woman into a bedroom and ordered her to disrobe, which she refused to do.

When her dogs began barking, the woman told Hernandez a family member would return home and see them. He then asked her "if they should go out the window," Modesto said. At that point, the woman was able to run from the home. Outside, her daughter encountered her with blood on her face. The daughter subsequently entered the home and saw someone run out a side door.

The woman, her daughter and the friend identified Hernandez to police.

After Island Lake police officers located Hernandez on April 16, the defendant fled in a stolen vehicle, at one point driving 90 mph in a 45 mph zone before crashing into a tree, Modesto said. Fleeing on foot, he was captured and taken to a hospital for evaluation, she said.

Hernandez next appears in court on May 7.