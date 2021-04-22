Schaumburg police issue alert over carjackings, vehicle thefts

Schaumburg police issued a community alert Thursday afternoon in response to a pair of carjackings that occurred in the village earlier this week.

The first was reported at 8:27 p.m. Sunday on the 1000 block of West Irving Park Road. Two males who reportedly fled in the stolen vehicle have not been located, according to police. No injuries were reported, police said.

The second was reported in the 400 block of Tebay Place at 5:20 p.m. Monday. The vehicle stolen was involved in a collision with another vehicle a short time later at the intersection of Springinsguth and Wise roads, police said.

A 17-year-old was arrested and charged, police said. Although no injuries were reported from the carjacking, another person involved in the collision was transported to Amita Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village for treatment.

Two additional stolen vehicle reports were cited in the alert.

At about 7:15 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of an unoccupied vehicle stolen from the 2300 block of Schaumburg Road. The person who had recently been driving the vehicle was nearby at the time, police said.

And at about 7:55 p.m. Sunday, officers discovered an abandoned vehicle in the area of I-390 and Frontage Road, and later learned it had been reported stolen from another community.

Thursday's alert asks anyone with information about any of the four reports to contact the Schaumburg Police Investigations Division at (847) 882-3534.

Police also suggested the following measures to minimize the risk of a carjacking or vehicle theft:

• Keep doors locked and windows closed when stopped.

• Be aware of your surroundings at all times, especially when driving at reduced speeds, stopping and parking.

• If you see individuals acting in a suspicious manner, call 911 and report the incident immediately to police.

• Make sure your cellphone is charged and you can get to it quickly.

• Once parked, do not exit your vehicle if people are hanging around where they should not be.

• Never hesitate to drive away and find another parking space.

• If you are being followed, do not drive home. Call 911 immediately to alert emergency responders. The

dispatcher will provide you with instructions or you can drive to the nearest police station.

• Do not leave your keyless entry vehicle running while you are away from it. Thieves can drive up in another car, get into your locked vehicle, and drive off -- even though you are holding the key fob.

• Consider investing in a steering wheel lock as added protection.

• Your vehicle and belongings are replaceable, you are not.