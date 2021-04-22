Man charged in September crash that killed Bloomingdale woman

A Palos Heights man has been charged in a six-vehicle crash on the Tri-State Tollway that killed a Bloomingdale woman in September.

Charles K. Gries, 29, was arrested Wednesday morning on charges of felony reckless homicide, aggravated driving under the influence resulting in death and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, according to a news release Thursday from Illinois State Police.

On Sept. 20, Gries was driving a 2007 black Chevrolet Impala on the southbound tollway near Willow Spring Road when he veered to the right and struck a 2016 red Volkswagen Jetta in the far right lane.

The impact caused Gries' Impala to veer back to the left, strike the concrete median and go airborne. The Impala then struck a 2016 Red Ford F150, a 2018 gray Hyundai Elantra and a 2019 black Honda CRV in the northbound lanes. The sixth vehicle involved, a 2020 white Hino box truck that also was traveling north, struck the passenger's side of the Honda CRV. The CRV passenger, 64-year-old Mariann Falco, later died at the hospital.

The investigation took several months, police said.

Gries' bail was set at $50,000, and he must post $5,000 bond to be released from the Cook County jail.