COVID-19 update: 131,411 more shots, 33 more deaths, 3,170 new cases

State health officials today announced 131,411 more COVID-19 vaccine doses have made it into the arms of Illinois residents and workers.

That brings the total number of vaccine doses administered statewide to 8,473,953.

Walk-up vaccinations are also now available at south suburban Cook County mass vaccination sites located at the Tinley Park Convention Center at 8451 Convention Center Dive and the former Matteson Target at 4647 Promenade Way.

Illinois Department of Public Health officials also announced 33 more COVID-19 deaths, along with 3,170 new cases of the disease.

Since the outbreak began, 21,755 Illinois residents have died from the virus, while 1,312,722 have been infected, according to IDPH figures.

Hospitals statewide are treating 2,147 COVID-19 patients, 511 of whom are in intensive care beds, IDPH officials also reported.

The state's seven-day case positivity rate is at 3.8%, where it has been for the past three days now.