Work pays off for Project Daffodil organizers in St. Charles

John Rabchuk went to sleep Tuesday night like most good gardeners.

He kept his fingers crossed.

With a freeze expected to hit the area, the 5,000 flowers his team of 125 volunteers from the River Corridor Foundation planted last fall at Mount St. Mary Park in St. Charles sat in jeopardy. But it'll take more than a little cold weather to derail the efforts of Project Daffodil.

On Friday, the River Corridor Foundation organized a celebration of the bloom that began about three weeks ago following a winter of high hopes. By planting five different varieties of daffodils, the blooms should continue for another month or so ... weather permitting, of course.

"When you go through a winter, it's always hard to tell how it'll turn out," Rabchuk said. "A few weeks ago I started seeing little tips popping up, and that was pretty exciting."

Supporters soaked in the beauty of the daffodils at Mount St. Mary Park and also gathered to see the River Corridor Foundation hand out its prestigious 2020 Golden Turtle Awards to the St. Charles Park District and Larry Maholland, a community leader who served as the city's finance director and first city administrator, and also helped found the River Corridor Foundation.

Park District Director Holly Cabel and her team were honored for their flexibility, creativity and persistence in providing activities to the community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another reason for gathering last week was to stress that the work is not done. River Corridor Foundation organizers want to add to the yellow landscape provided by the daffodils by introducing bluebell flowers.

The team also detailed proposed improvements to the east bank of the Fox River along Langum Park and promoted the proposed Active River Project that would create numerous recreational opportunities on and along the river.

"We think the Fox River is the single largest asset of the city of St. Charles," Rabchuk said. "We're always looking to expand our activities."