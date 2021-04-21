Lisle condemns anti-Asian bigotry after attack on former resident

Vilma Kari, formerly of Lisle, was violently assaulted in New York City on March 29. The attack was captured by security cameras, and the footage was widely circulated. Kari's daughter, Elizabeth, shared this image of her mother from 2005. Courtesy of Elizabeth Kari

This image was taken from surveillance video provided by the New York City Police Department showing a man assaulting an Asian American woman, on ground, on March 29. The victim was later identified as former Lisle resident Vilma Kari. Courtesy of New York Police Department via Associated Press

The Rev. Mark Zhang, left, and Pastor Barry Gin of Living Water Evangelical Church in Naperville with Lisle Mayor Chris Pecak and Lynne Passarella and Lisa Carpino, both parishioners of Saint Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Lisle. They attended the Lisle village board meeting Monday that included a village proclamation condemning anti-Asian bigotry after an attack on a former village resident. Courtesy of Barry Gin

Vilma Kari, formerly of Lisle, was assaulted in New York City on March 29. This image is from a GoFundMe page set up by Kari's daughter, Elizabeth, to assist with her medical costs and recovery. Courtesy of Elizabeth Kari

Lisle officials are condemning anti-Asian bigotry and other forms of discrimination after learning a former village resident was the victim of an attack in New York City that made headlines across the nation.

Vilma Kari, 65, was walking to church in midtown Manhattan on March 29 when she was knocked down and repeated stomped by an attacker.

Widely circulated security camera footage captured the daytime assault and images of the suspect, 38-year-old parolee Brandon Elliot. He was apprehended March 31 and charged with felony assault and attempted assault as hate crimes.

Kari suffered serious injuries, including a fractured pelvis, and spent a day in the hospital. Her daughter, Elizabeth, set up a GoFundMe page to assist with medical bills and her recovery.

When Kari was identified as the victim in news reports, her Chicago-area friends reached out to Lisle village officials. Kari emigrated from the Philippines decades ago and was a past parishioner at Saint Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Lisle.

"Oftentimes there's a connection that comes closer than we realize," Lisle Mayor Chris Pecak said Tuesday.

A village proclamation condemning anti-Asian bigotry and other forms of discrimination was read at the village board meeting Monday.

Kari sent a statement that her friend and fellow St. Joan of Arc parishioner Lynne Passarella read at the meeting on Kari's behalf.

"I would like to thank Mayor Chris Pecak and the village board for this recognition of the incident that happened to me in New York City, which has brought worldwide attention. It has shed light and awareness to the racism and hate crimes being committed against the Asian American/Pacific Islander community," Kari's statement said.

Pastor Barry Gin and the Rev. Mark Zhang of Living Water Evangelical Church in Naperville were also in attendance.

"Many Asian Americans feel that we've kind of been left out of the discussion when it comes to issue of race and racism," Gin said. "This proclamation today dispels that notion, and we are all thankful and appreciative of your encouragement and support."

The attack on Kari is part of a national spike in anti-Asian hate crimes. Last week, the U.S. Senate voted to advance legislation to strengthen federal efforts to address hate crimes directed at Asian Americans.

Kari's statement at the Lisle meeting concluded: "No one should be targeted because of the color of their skin, or how they look. We are all Americans, and have contributed much to the success of this country. I belong, you belong, we all belong."