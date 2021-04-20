Two charged with drug-induced homicide of Wheaton man

Two people have been charged with drug-induced homicide in connection with the fentanyl overdose death of a Wheaton man last August.

Kalvin Beulle, 31, and Nicole Cassata, 23, who live together on the 0-100 block of Doral Drive in Glendale Heights, also are charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance (cocaine), according to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

In addition, Beulle is charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance (fentanyl/amphetamine).

Authorities say the duo supplied the drugs that killed 32-year-old Nicholas Donzelli on Aug. 3, 2020, at a home on Rossini Court.

Police went to the home at 11:58 p.m. that day for a well-being check. They found Donzelli dead on a couch. They also found numerous drugs in the residence.

Authorities say on Aug. 2, 2020, Donzelli was unable to reach Beulle to buy drugs, so he texted Cassata to obtain them. He bought from the pair again on Aug. 3.

Cassata turned herself in to Wheaton police Monday and posted $2,000 bail.

Bail was set at $100,000 Tuesday for Beulle. He would need to post $10,000 to be released from jail.

The case was investigated by Wheaton police and the DuPage Metropolitan Enforcement Group.

Cassata is next due in court on May 26. Beulle's next court date is May 5.