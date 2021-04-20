Schaumburg police investigating two carjackings

Schaumburg police are investigating separate carjackings reported Sunday and Monday, the latter ending with a 17-year-old in custody after a collision that left another person hospitalized.

The two-vehicle crash occurred after police responded to a report of a carjacking on the 400 block of Tebay Place at 5:20 p.m. Monday. The stolen vehicle was involved in the collision a short time later at the intersection of Springinsguth and Wise roads, police said.

One person from that collision was taken to Amita Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village, police said. A 17-year-old was taken into custody, but Schaumburg police did not provide any additional information about the teen or possible charges Tuesday.

There was no report of an injury from the carjacking, police said.

On Sunday, officers responded at 8:27 p.m. to a report of a carjacking on the 1000 block of West Irving Park Road. Two males reportedly fled in the stolen vehicle and were not located.

There was no report of any injuries, police said.

Police are investigating whether there is a connection between the carjackings.