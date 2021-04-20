 

Enchanted Backpack delivers donated supplies to Fox Lake middle school

Updated 4/20/2021 4:17 PM

Stanton students and teachers cheered and danced as they welcomed two brightly painted Enchanted Backpack vans filled with gifts that arrived Tuesday at the Fox Lake middle school.

Most of the Stanton's 300 students lined up outside the school, filling the entire front walk from end to end, to greet the vans that carried a charitable donation of school supplies, 1,500 books, recess equipment, art supplies, winter clothing, shoes, personal care items, games, incentive items and more.

 

Jill Becmer, Stanton's administrative assistant, had been responsible for filling out the grant application forms, while sixth-grade teacher Michelle Serini and Principal Jeff Sefcik were interviewed to make sure the school qualified for the donations

"We didn't know exactly what we were going to get, but it's awesome, good for the school and good for the kids," Sefcik said.

According to Sefcik, the Chicago-based charity picks eight to 10 schools each year for donations.

