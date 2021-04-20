Attorney: Lombard man charged with murder in Elmhurst acted in self-defense

An attorney for a Lombard man accused of killing a 28-year-old man earlier this month says his client acted in self-defense.

Ronald Dunbar, 55, of Lombard has been charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing of Karl Bomba of Yorkville on April 10 outside the Spring Inn bar in Elmhurst.

Dunbar is out on bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned June 3.

In court Tuesday, defense attorney Paul DeLuca requested that Dunbar's cellphone and vehicle be released back to him, saying Dunbar needs them for his business. But Judge Ann Celine O'Hallaren Walsh opted to allow Elmhurst police and the DuPage County state's attorney's office more time to examine them for evidence.

Arguing for the release of the vehicle and cellphone, DeLuca said, "It's not a question of who did this," adding, "He's admitted it."

But DeLuca, who is co-counsel with Daniel Cummings, said Bomba, his brother and an unidentified woman caused a disturbance.

Elmhurst police were called shortly after 6 p.m. April 10 for a report of a disturbance in front of the Spring Inn, a bar on the 500 block of South Spring Road. Arriving officers found a broken front window at the bar.

Prosecutors said last week there was a disagreement inside the bar between Bomba and the bartender. Bomba left the building, prosecutors said, and a fight broke out involving Dunbar, Bomba and another individual.

Roughly seven minutes after the initial call, officers received a call about an unconscious individual, later identified as Karl Bomba, at a park about a mile south of the bar.

Police found Bomba unconscious and not breathing, authorities said. Bomba was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead from the stab wound, authorities said.

• Daily Herald staff writer Katlyn Smith contributed to this report.