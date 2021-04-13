Lombard man makes bail after charged with murder in fatal stabbing outside Elmhurst bar

A Lombard man is out on bail after he was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of a man outside the Spring Inn bar in Elmhurst over the weekend.

Ronald Dunbar, 55, is accused of stabbing Karl Bomba, 28, of Yorkville once in the chest with a pocketknife after a fight between the two men and a third, unidentified individual outside the bar Saturday night, according to the DuPage County state's attorney's and coroner's offices.

Judge Ann Celine O'Hallaren Walsh on Tuesday set bail at $500,000 for Dunbar, of the 400 block of South Brewster Avenue. Court records later Tuesday showed he was released from DuPage County jail after posting the required 10%.

Elmhurst police were called shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday for a report of a disturbance in front of the Spring Inn, a dive bar on the 500 block of South Spring Road. Arriving officers found a broken front window at the bar.

Prosecutors said there was a disagreement inside the bar between Bomba and the bartender. Bomba left the building, prosecutors said, and a fight broke out involving Dunbar, Bomba and another individual.

Roughly seven minutes after the initial call, officers received a call about an unconscious individual, later identified as Bomba, at a park about a mile south of the bar.

Police found Bomba unconscious and not breathing, authorities said. Bomba was rushed to an Elmhurst Hospital, where yesterday afternoon he was pronounced dead from the stab wound, authorities said.

At some point, Dunbar voluntarily went to the Elmhurst Police Department to be interviewed and was arrested and charged, according to the state's attorney's office.

Dunbar's next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday for a status hearing.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Dunbar could be sentenced to a minimum of 20 years in prison.