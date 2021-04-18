 

Streamwood fire injures resident, leaves $200,000 in damage

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 4/18/2021 8:58 AM

An early morning house fire Sunday in Streamwood left one resident injured and caused an estimated $200,000 in damage, fire officials said.

Streamwood Fire Department firefighters were called to the home in the 700 block of Lacy Avenue at 6:23 a.m., officials said. They arrived to find heavy fire at the rear of the two-story single-family home.

 

Residents were home at the time of the fire but were able to escape before firefighters arrived. One resident suffered burn injuries and was taken to Amita St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates for treatment, authorities said.

Fire companies deployed three hose lines to extinguish the fire, which occurred on the home's rear deck and extended into the residence. Firefighters also rescued a cat in the home.

Firefighters from Bartlett, Hanover Park and Hoffman Estates assisted at the scene, and South Elgin and Barrington fire personnel covered Streamwood fire stations during the response, officials said.

Fire investigators remained on the scene Sunday working to determine the cause of the blaze.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 