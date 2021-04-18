Streamwood fire injures resident, leaves $200,000 in damage

An early morning house fire Sunday in Streamwood left one resident injured and caused an estimated $200,000 in damage, fire officials said.

Streamwood Fire Department firefighters were called to the home in the 700 block of Lacy Avenue at 6:23 a.m., officials said. They arrived to find heavy fire at the rear of the two-story single-family home.

Residents were home at the time of the fire but were able to escape before firefighters arrived. One resident suffered burn injuries and was taken to Amita St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates for treatment, authorities said.

Fire companies deployed three hose lines to extinguish the fire, which occurred on the home's rear deck and extended into the residence. Firefighters also rescued a cat in the home.

Firefighters from Bartlett, Hanover Park and Hoffman Estates assisted at the scene, and South Elgin and Barrington fire personnel covered Streamwood fire stations during the response, officials said.

Fire investigators remained on the scene Sunday working to determine the cause of the blaze.