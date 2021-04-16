Rolling Meadows to host vaccination clinic for its residents

Rolling Meadows Community Church on Kirchoff Road will host a city vaccination clinic for residents on April 27 and May 18. Daily Herald File Photo, 2015

Rolling Meadows officials will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic exclusively for city residents and are looking for volunteers to help staff the event and a call center.

Residents will be able to make appointments via the virtual call center on Thursday, April 22, and Friday, April 23, for the clinic that will be held starting the following week at Rolling Meadows Community Church, 2720 Kirchoff Road. Residents age 65 and older can sign up by calling (847) 497-5505 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. next Thursday, while those 16 and older can call the following day.

Mayor Joe Gallo helped secure 1,170 doses of the Pfizer vaccine after reaching out to the local Jewel-Osco pharmacy last month. Rolling Meadows was among the Northwest suburban towns involved in a recent mass vaccination clinic for seniors at the Schaumburg Convention Center, but like Elk Grove Village, it worked with Jewel-Osco to host a clinic of its own.

"I think we need to be doing more so we can get our communities further along in this process to reopen them," Gallo said.

Because the Pfizer vaccine requires two shots three weeks apart, the first shot will be given on Tuesday, April 27, followed by the second dose on Tuesday, May 18.

Gallo and aldermen Karen McHale and Jenifer Vinezeano on Friday began posting flyers about the upcoming clinic and soliciting volunteers. They said help is needed to take appointment calls and, on the day of the clinics, check residents in, assist with paperwork, direct crowds and monitor individuals after receiving the vaccine, among other positions.

High schoolers looking for service hours are welcome, and bilingual volunteers are also encouraged, officials said.

To volunteer, visit signupgenius.com/go/10c0c48aca82aa2fbc25-rmvaccine2. Any eligible person who volunteers will be offered an appointment for a vaccine if he or she chooses to take it.