Green initiatives underway at Rosemont mall

Fashion Outlets of Chicago is sponsoring two environmental initiatives this month as part of a focus on sustainability.

Through the end of the month, shoppers can bring five or more cardboard boxes to the Rosemont mall for proper recycling in exchange for a $10 gift card to Coach Outlet, Michael Kors, Pandora Outlet, POLO Ralph Lauren Factory Store or Chicago Burger. The mall's waste management provider, Keter Environmental Services, will recycle the boxes.

Then, starting on Earth Day Thursday, April 22, families can get a free animal-shaped planter with seeds and soil for children to take home and watch grow this spring. The craft giveaway is at Concierge Services on Level One through Sunday, April 25, while supplies last.