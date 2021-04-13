Wood Dale recognized for environmental practices

Wood Dale received an Earth Flag for its commitment to promoting environmental practices in the community. Courtesy of City of Wood Dale

Wood Dale has received a commendation from a suburban environmental education nonprofit for promoting sustainability.

Through the work done by the Wood Dale for a Greener Tomorrow committee, the city earned an Earth Flag from Addison-based SCARCE, School & Community Assistance for Recycling and Composting Education, and the DuPage County Environmental Committee, which are awarded when communities demonstrate a commitment to practicing and promoting environmental-friendly practices.

"We should all be doing our part," Mayor Nunzio Pulice said. "How often do you see people just throwing their trash on the ground without any concern? We should look to have a greener tomorrow and any small step we take will help."

Other towns and organizations that have received the Earth Flag are the Village of Westmont, the Wheaton Park District, Bloomingdale Public Library and the Naperville Park District.

SCARCE, founded in 1990 with a focus on making more sustainable communities, moved from Glen Ellyn to Addison in 2020 to provide more space for its Book Rescue program, reuse and recycling projects involving crayons and musical instruments, and for future field trips for students.

To be eligible to receive the Earth Flag, an organization must complete five criteria: it must allow SCARCE to train 75% of its staff on recycling, green cleaning and energy conservation; audit building energy and water consumption, indoor air quality, green cleaning, resource conservation and recycling methods; sponsor a waste or energy reduction activity; create a recycling program; and commit volunteers at a community recycling event.

Green initiatives the city undertook include planning and hosting the annual Green Fair recycling event in September, recycling holiday lights, maintaining a pharmaceutical waste drop-off at City Hall, using LED streetlights throughout the city, maintaining hybrid vehicles as part of the city's fleet, planting trees throughout the community, and installing water bottle filling stations in municipal buildings.

Deputy police chief and Greener Tomorrow committee member Ryan O'Neil said the village is also trying to install EV charging stations for commercial electric cars.

"Wood Dale's dedication to making the planet better and cleaner has been so welcomed and so sincere," Kay McKeen, president and founder of SCARCE, told the city council. "You're really a role model for other communities around here."