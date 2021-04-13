Schaumburg cancels Prairie Arts Festival again

Schaumburg is canceling its Prairie Arts Festival for the second consecutive year due to ongoing state guidelines restricting large gatherings, village officials announced Tuesday.

"Although we're making progress against the coronavirus with the implementation of the vaccine rollout, unfortunately, we're not yet able to host events of this size due to the state's continued safety restrictions that are in place," Mayor Tom Dailly said in the announcement. "We remain hopeful that with more people getting vaccinations, we will once again be able to open the grounds and doors to events soon that are offered by the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts."

The 34th annual Prairie Arts Festival was scheduled for May 29 and 30 on the grounds of the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center. It typically features more than 100 talented artists from throughout the nation, live entertainers, food trucks and children's art activities.

For more information regarding event cancellations and other coronavirus news, visit the village's dedicated COVID-19 webpage at villageofschaumburg.com/government/general-government/coronavirus-information-updates, dial 311 in Schaumburg, or call (847) 895-4500 outside Schaumburg.