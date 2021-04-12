Eyes to the Skies in Lisle canceled for second year in a row

Hot air balloons light up the night sky during Eyes to the Skies festival in Lisle. Daily Herald file photo

The popular Eyes to the Skies festival in Lisle has been canceled for the second consecutive year due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Organizers pulled the plug on last year's event after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, stressing the health and safety of attendees, volunteers, artists, vendors and the community as a whole.

According to an announcement on the event's website Friday, the celebration has been postponed again and is expected to return in 2022.

"Although we have made great strides over the past few months in containing and reducing the spread, it is with great sadness that we are announcing that the 2021 Eyes to the Skies festival and carnival will not be held this year either," the statement says.

As one of the largest summer celebrations in DuPage County, Eyes to the Skies typically draws tens of thousands of people to Community Park for food, carnival rides, fireworks and its signature hot-air balloons.

Updates about next year's event are expected to be posted on the festival's website and Facebook page.