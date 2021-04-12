Electronics recycling event in Schaumburg April 22
The Rotary Club of Schaumburg-Hoffman Estates is teaming up with Blue Star Recyclers for a Community Electronics Recycling Event from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 22, in the parking lot of the Hyatt Regency Schaumburg, 1800 E. Golf Road in Schaumburg.
Recycling fees will be based on each item, from free to $3.50 per pound.
Large appliances, thermostats or smoke/CO2 detectors will not be accepted.
The event will be socially distanced and follow COVID-19 restrictions.
For more information, visit bluestarrecyclers.org/recycling.htm.
