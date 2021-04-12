DuPage County Fair cancels July dates

The DuPage County Fair has canceled its originally scheduled July dates. Organizers hope to stage a similar event in the fall. Daily Herald File Photo

The DuPage County Fair, originally scheduled for July, has been canceled for the second straight year because of the pandemic.

This time, organizers are hoping that a similar event could be scheduled for the fall.

The DuPage County Fair Association is working with the University of Illinois Extension in DuPage to create an opportunity just for 4-H members to show their projects and animals. That way, some 4-H members in DuPage can still earn a competition spot at the Illinois State Fair in August.

"We remain committed to the 4-H program in DuPage County and will support their 4-H Show at the fairgrounds in July," Jim McGuire, CEO of the fair association, said in a statement.

The fair association, which organizes the fair and leases the fairgrounds in Wheaton, cited several reasons for canceling the full event that was originally scheduled from July 21 through 25.

Due to rising cases of COVID-19, organizers were concerned that the bridge phase set out in Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan would be delayed. The bridge phase is a transition from Phase 4 to Phase 5, which would allow for larger gatherings and increased business operations similar to levels before the pandemic.

Also, DuPage County Health Department officials are using the fairgrounds as a mass COVID-19 vaccination site.

The next event at the fairgrounds -- the Wheaton All Night Flea Market -- is scheduled for Aug. 21.

"We miss seeing you and our long-term partners at all the traditional shows hosted at the fairgrounds," McGuire said. "We will continue to monitor protocols and develop new procedures to ensure our guests a safe environment for the community to gather once again."

For more information, visit dupagecountyfair.org.