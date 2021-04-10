Maywood man sentenced to 8 years in Lake in the Hills home invasion

A 43-year-old Maywood man who dragged a woman into her Lake in the Hills home in June and then led police on a high-speed chase was sentenced to prison Friday.

McHenry County Judge Michael Coppedge sentenced Deon Duff to eight years in prison for home invasion and three years in prison for aggravated fleeing from police. Because the sentences will be served at the same time and Duff will receive day-for-day credit, he will serve a total of about four years in prison.

Prosecutors asked the judge to sentence Duff to 10 years in prison, while Duff's attorney, McHenry County Assistant Public Defender Richard Behof, argued for the minimum six-year sentence.

Given a chance to speak on his own behalf Friday, Duff apologized and asked the judge to sentence him "with leniency."

"I do have five children at home that I'm trying to get back home to," Duff said, adding that he is a "changed" person.

Duff's arrest stemmed from June 26 reports that he dragged a woman into her Lake in the Hills home and beat her.

Duff originally was charged with home invasion, aggravated battery, aggravated domestic battery, criminal trespass to a residence and aggravated fleeing police. The judge, however, dismissed the battery counts for lacking sufficient evidence at Duff's February trial.

The victim was not present for the trial or sentencing and prosecutors' attempts to reach her have been unsuccessful, McHenry County Assistant State's Attorney Kyle Bruett said.

Coppedge said Friday he was "impressed" to learn in a pre-sentence investigation report that Duff has been "a dutiful and attentive father" to his children. "I have every confidence that you will resume being a responsible and attentive parent."