Dunkin' to anchor Mount Prospect mixed-use development

A mixed-use development with a Dunkin' on the first floor and apartments above will fill a vacant parcel once occupied by a Shell station at Algonquin and Elmhurst roads in Mount Prospect. Sketch courtesy of village of Mount Prospect

A mixed-use development will fill a vacant parcel once occupied by a Shell station at Algonquin and Elmhurst roads in Mount Prospect.

The village board last week approved a zoning change and a conditional use to allow a two-story mixed-use development with about 5,700 square feet of retail on the first floor anchored by a Dunkin' with a drive-through and five apartments on the second floor.

Community Development Director Bill Cooney said the property at 1798 S. Elmhurst Road on the northwest corner of the intersection has been vacant for several three or four years. He said the design features an interesting mix of building materials, with brick and metal panels.

"I think it's an attractive building on a prime corner that's been vacant now for some time," Cooney said.

Mayor Arlene Juracek questioned petitioner Nitin Patel about the demand for residential. "As you are aware, this is kind of a sparsely developed area, and while there is residential in some proximity, these apartments are kind of sitting out in the middle of nowhere."

She said she recognized that it could be the catalyst for additional mixed use development in the area.

Patel said he did see demand for one- and two-bedroom apartments in the area. "Being very close to the highway, I think that makes good sense of having an apartment there."