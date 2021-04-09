Winning Campton Hills slate pleased with voter support

A slate of three Campton Hills trustee candidates had expressed collective confidence about sweeping the available seats in Tuesday's election, but the trio were still pleased to see the results.

Incumbents Jim McKelvie and Michael Millette banded with newcomer Ed Muncie in March, and the three successfully held off the two other candidates -- Timothy Morgan and Kim Weiss -- who worked together after write-in campaigns earned them spots on the ballot.

Unofficial results show McKelvie, Millette and Muncie each claimed more than 52% of the vote. Muncie was the top vote-getter with 674 votes, and 61% of the 1,105 voters chose him as one of three selections.

"We've been very happy to see the results in support of our positive platform," Muncie said. "I have a lot to learn from all of the board members and other community leaders both past and present, and I'm really looking forward to contributing to preserve and protect this wonderful and unique community."

McKelvie, Millette and Muncie were alone on the ballot until Morgan and Weiss added their names through successful primary campaigns in February.

The differences between the two sides spilled over into social media disputes as Morgan and Weiss charged the village with a lack of transparency on many issues and the opposing slate defended the village in many of its actions, especially in its support of local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

McKelvie, Millette and Muncie, who will be sworn in during a May board meeting, say their focus will be on fiscal responsibility and maintaining the village's semirural environment.

"I was very confident all three of us would be able to win this election," McKelvie said. "We knew we had to overcome many false and negative comments about our village and us as individual candidates.

"I believe in the end, however, our residents could see through all this negativity. They chose to ask questions and get to the truth."