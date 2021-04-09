Fire district receives finance award
Updated 4/9/2021 1:44 PM
The Lisle-Woodridge Fire Protection District has received a financial award from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.
The district has earned the award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting for the fiscal year that ended Dec. 31, 2019.
To be eligible for the award, the district was required to submit a comprehensive annual financial report and receive the CAFR award for the current fiscal year, officials said. The report is reviewed by judges that evaluate the report based on reader appeal, distribution methods, creativity and other elements.
