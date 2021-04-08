Woodridge cancels annual Jubilee, plans Fourth of July fireworks, Oktoberfest

The annual Woodridge Jubilee, a family-friendly festival that normally takes place in mid-June, has been canceled for 2021, village officials announced this week.

However, Woodridge and the Woodridge Park District are tentatively planning Fourth of July fireworks and an Oktoberfest celebration in September.

Uncertainty about COVID-19 restrictions imposed by state were cited as the reason for the Woodridge Jubilee cancellation.

"While we would love to have the Jubilee this year, the health and safety of our community is our main priority," park board President Bill Cohen said in a statement. "We're all continuing to do our part to reduce the spread of the coronavirus and move closer to Phase 5 of the Restore Illinois plan."

All three Woodridge events were canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. But as more people have become vaccinated this year, village leadership is hopeful for more public events to safely return by midsummer.

"We're excited to begin planning a spectacular Independence Day fireworks show and fun-filled Oktoberfest," Woodridge Mayor Gina Cunningham said in a statement. "The last Oktoberfest had some bad weather. That didn't stop people from having a great time."