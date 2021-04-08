Schaumburg Public Works hosting drawing contest

The Schaumburg Engineering & Public Works Department is hosting a drawing contest for children to win a chance to have their artwork featured at an upcoming village event.

The contest is open to Schaumburg residents enrolled in kindergarten through eighth grade. Relatives of Schaumburg employees are not eligible.

To enter, young artists are asked to submit drawings as a way of thanking the village's public works staff for continuing to provide essential services during the COVID-19 pandemic. Submissions can include drawings of people, projects or vehicles, and should be created on an 8.5" by 11" sheet of paper.

Some ways that the Public Works Department helps our community include: keeping safe water flowing to faucets; maintaining fire hydrants; planting trees; overseeing the construction of roads, curbs, sidewalks, bridges and bike paths; plowing snow; repairing potholes; and maintaining streetlights.

Original drawings will be accepted through 5 p.m. Friday, April 30. Scan the artwork and submit a digital copy, along with the student's name and age, to lwalter@schaumburg.com. There is no fee to enter.

Entries will be judged and awarded by three grade groups: kindergarten through second grade; third through fifth grade; and sixth through eighth grade. All contest winners will be notified in May. The winning drawings will be recognized by the village and featured on the village's communication channels. Winners also will receive a personalized street sign from the village.