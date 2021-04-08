Naperville motorcyclist killed in Lisle crash Wednesday
Updated 4/8/2021 9:20 AM
A 55-year-old Naperville man was killed when the motorcycle he was driving collided with another vehicle in Lisle late Wednesday night.
Lisle police said the unidentified motorcyclist was driving westbound on Maple Avenue at about 8:15 p.m. when it struck a passenger vehicle that was turning onto Maple from Spring Bay Drive.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The unidentified driver of the other vehicle was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of what authorities said were injuries not considered to be life threatening.
No citations have been issued yet. Police are still investigating the circumstances of the crash.
