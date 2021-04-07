Wheaton French Market opening season at new temporary location

Wheaton's French market will open its new season Saturday, but not in its usual spot.

The open-air market is temporarily relocating to Reber Street near the Courthouse Square apartment complex to accommodate construction during the last stage of a downtown streetscape project. That location is just east of its traditional venue in a municipal parking lot.

The market will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Saturday through late November.

The market also will offer a designated shopping hour reserved for people who are not yet vaccinated and most vulnerable to COVID-19. Senior customers and those with underlying health conditions will be able to browse the vendor booths during the first hour of the market, from 8 to 9 a.m.

The market will open with other COVID-19 safety measures. Masks or face coverings are required. And shoppers are encouraged to pay with credit or debit cards and move through the market in a one-way direction.