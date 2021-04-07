 

Wheaton French Market opening season at new temporary location

  • Jessica Hawks of Forest Park, left, picks up cherries and asparagus at the Windy Acres Farm booth at the Wheaton French market.

      Jessica Hawks of Forest Park, left, picks up cherries and asparagus at the Windy Acres Farm booth at the Wheaton French market. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer, May 2020

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 4/7/2021 4:30 PM

Wheaton's French market will open its new season Saturday, but not in its usual spot.

The open-air market is temporarily relocating to Reber Street near the Courthouse Square apartment complex to accommodate construction during the last stage of a downtown streetscape project. That location is just east of its traditional venue in a municipal parking lot.

 

The market will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Saturday through late November.

The market also will offer a designated shopping hour reserved for people who are not yet vaccinated and most vulnerable to COVID-19. Senior customers and those with underlying health conditions will be able to browse the vendor booths during the first hour of the market, from 8 to 9 a.m.

The market will open with other COVID-19 safety measures. Masks or face coverings are required. And shoppers are encouraged to pay with credit or debit cards and move through the market in a one-way direction.

