On third try, Wood Dale firefighters win approval for tax increase

Wood Dale firefighters can let out a sigh of relief.

Twice, voters in the Wood Dale Fire Protection District had rejected a request for a tax increase.

But the third time was the charm Tuesday when the tax referendum question passed with 799 votes, or nearly 58%, in favor, unofficial election results showed.

Had the measure failed again, district leaders warned that firefighting jobs and the future of a fire station could be imperiled without the infusion of revenue.

"When you start losing positions, three positions here, three positions there, my ability to staff two stations becomes a question," Fire Chief James Burke said.

The district now relies on a staffing grant provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to fund three firefighter-paramedic positions. That money runs out in 2023.

But the property tax increase will provide a reliable source of funding to hold on to those positions, maintain staffing levels and keep the district's two fire stations open. Despite a rising call load, the district wasn't seeking more manpower.

What made the difference this time?

Most taxing bodies tend to ask residents for more money in sleepier election cycles when there are fewer of them at the polls. As of Wednesday, with mail-in ballots still being counted, voter turnout in DuPage County was running nearly 15.6%.

By contrast, in November, when the district's second attempt at a tax increase failed, turnout countywide jumped to more than 76%.

"There was some argument that maybe when we asked the question in November, that because it was on the ballot with the presidential election and the state income tax question, that might have worked against us," Burke said.

The chief credited a "boots on the ground" referendum campaign. Off-duty firefighters knocked on doors, met with homeowners and condos associations and informed voters of the district's financial needs.

"Our guys really worked hard to try and get that message out," Burke said.

Nearly 20 years had passed since the last time voters approved a tax referendum on the ballot back in 2002. And revenue hadn't kept up with the expenses of running the district, officials said, despite budget cuts and sharing chief officers with Itasca.

The district also is bound by state-imposed caps that limit the amount they can raise taxes each year.

With voters' approval, the district will be able to generate roughly $1 million a year. The funding also will allow the district to replace vehicles in an aging fleet.

The tax increase is estimated to cost the owner of a $200,000 home about $106 in additional property taxes annually.

The new revenue won't reach the district until June 2022.