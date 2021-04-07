 

McHenry County retabulating votes, citing 'anomalies'

  McHenry County is retabulating votes cast in Tuesday's election due to "some anomalies" with the results, according to a statement on the clerk's website.

      McHenry County is retabulating votes cast in Tuesday's election due to "some anomalies" with the results, according to a statement on the clerk's website.

 
McHenry County is retabulating votes cast in Tuesday's election due to "some anomalies" with the results, according to a statement on the clerk's website.

The clerk's office, working in concert with its hardware and software vendor, determined that some races were misreported Tuesday night.

 

"We are currently in the process of determining the full nature and scope of the issue, and developing a remediation with the expectation of retabulating results (Wednesday)," according to the statement on the county's election results page.

A clerk's office spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.

The retabluation calls into question the outcomes in numerous races, including municipal, school, parks and recreation, library, township, and fire boards.

