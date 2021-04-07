 

Dolan named acting fire chief in Mt. Prospect

  • John Dolan

    John Dolan

 
Updated 4/7/2021 10:06 PM

Mount Prospect has named Deputy Fire Chief John Dolan the acting fire chief.

Village Manager Michael Cassady said Dolan will take the reins on April 16. His predecessor, Brian Lambel, resigned to become fire chief in Wilmette.

 

Meanwhile, Cassady said the village is still waiting to name a permanent replacement for Lambel.

"I think it will be a pretty quick (turnaround) on that," Cassady said. "Obviously with the retirement of Fire Chief Brian Lambel, we need to execute on our succession plan."

Dolan is a 24-year veteran. He was introduced to the fire service through the paid-on-call program.

"John has clearly shown to me, to the fire department, to the organization, to the community that he's ready to continue up and lead the organization," Cassady said. "From an operational perspective, a technical perspective, an interpersonal, and from a leadership perspective, he checks all of the boxes."

When Dolan was sworn in as deputy chief in 2016, Lambel called him "a tremendous leader, well respected."

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 