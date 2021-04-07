Dolan named acting fire chief in Mt. Prospect

Mount Prospect has named Deputy Fire Chief John Dolan the acting fire chief.

Village Manager Michael Cassady said Dolan will take the reins on April 16. His predecessor, Brian Lambel, resigned to become fire chief in Wilmette.

Meanwhile, Cassady said the village is still waiting to name a permanent replacement for Lambel.

"I think it will be a pretty quick (turnaround) on that," Cassady said. "Obviously with the retirement of Fire Chief Brian Lambel, we need to execute on our succession plan."

Dolan is a 24-year veteran. He was introduced to the fire service through the paid-on-call program.

"John has clearly shown to me, to the fire department, to the organization, to the community that he's ready to continue up and lead the organization," Cassady said. "From an operational perspective, a technical perspective, an interpersonal, and from a leadership perspective, he checks all of the boxes."

When Dolan was sworn in as deputy chief in 2016, Lambel called him "a tremendous leader, well respected."