Bolingbrook man charged with arson after Naperville martial arts studio fire

A 28-year-old Bolingbrook man is facing felony arson charges after prosecutors say he intentionally set fire to a Naperville martial arts studio last month.

Bail was set at $400,000 on Wednesday for Andrew Wagner, a former student of the United Martial Arts Studio that was deemed uninhabitable after a March 26 fire, according to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

Firefighters were already battling the flames and smoke emanating from the studio at 1260 Chicago Ave. when Naperville police arrived at about 9:42 p.m., prosecutors said. Authorities determined someone forced entry into the business and used an accelerant.

Nobody was inside the studio at the time, and no injuries were reported, State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a written statement.

Through their investigation, Naperville officers identified the suspect as Wagner, who voluntarily went to the police department to be interviewed and was arrested Tuesday, prosecutors said.

Wagner, of the 0-100 block of Red Bud Court in Bolingbrook, is charged with arson, a Class 2 felony, and aggravated arson, a Class X felony. He also is charged with a misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property after being accused of throwing a brick several times at the window of a parked vehicle owned by a former classmate, authorities said.

Wagner's next court date is scheduled for May 5.