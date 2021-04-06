Two District 220 incumbents trail GOP-back candidates

Upper from left, William Betz, Sandra Ficke-Bradford, Erin Chan Ding, Katie Karam, Lauren Berkowitz Klauer, and lower from left, Jonathan "Juan" Matta, Malgorzata McGonigal, Michael Shackleton, Steve Wang, Robert Windon are candidates for the Barrington Unit District 220 school board in the 2021 election. Not pictured is candidate Thomas J. Mitoraj

Returns from outside the Cook County portion of Barrington Area Unit District 220 show several school board candidates backed by the Action PAC and Barrington Township Republicans taking an early lead.

The results from Lake, Kane and McHenry counties show newcomer Steve Wang leading the 11-candidate field with 1,036 votes. He's followed by fellow newcomer Katie Karam with 997 votes. Both Wang and Karam were endorsed by Action PAC and the Barrington Township Republicans.

Another newcomer, Erin Chan Ding, who has the teachers union backing, was running third with 983 votes.

Malgorzata McGonigal, a third candidate endorsed by the PAC and the Republican organization, has 867 votes, early returns show.

Four candidates are to be elected.

All three of the Action PAC candidates criticized the board for maintaining remote learning last fall.

Cook County has yet to post any results and officials there offered no explanation for the delays. The Cook County portion of the district is the largest of the four counties.

Kane and McHenry County returns indicate 100% of precincts reporting. Lake County did not indicate what percentage of precincts were reporting.

Current board vice-president Sandra Ficke-Bradford, who is backed by the Barrington teachers union was running fifth with 823 votes. Her fellow incumbent Michael Shackleton has 780 votes, the early results show.

Lauren Berkowitz Klauer and Thomas J. Mitoraj, who've also been endorsed by teachers, have 701 and 642 votes respectively, according to early returns.

Former Barrington village trustee Robert Windon has 498 votes. William Betz has 312 votes and Jonathan Matta has 280 votes, early results show.

All results are unofficial. Ballots postmarked by Tuesday that arrive at election offices by April 20 will be counted, too, as will provisional ballots.