Teacher opposition ousts School Board President Krinsky in District 59

Upper from left, Daisy Espino, Janice Krinsky, Roberto Mancilla and lower from left, Joseph Sagerer, Mardell Schumacher are candidates for the Elk Grove Township Elementary District 59 school board in the 2021 election.

Janice Krinsky, school board president in Elk Grove Township Elementary District 59, appears to have been ousted by the political strength of widespread teacher opposition.

Krinsky, of Arlington Heights. had lost the backing of the faculty because of her previous support for departing Superintendent Art Fessler, the subject of controversy among teachers partly because of how he introduced a new currciulum.

Teachers instead backed the other four candidates in the race: longtime incumbent Mardell Schumacher of Elk Grove Village, incumbent Roberto Mancilla Jr. of Arlington Heights and challengers Daisy Espino of Mount Prospect and Joseph Sagerer of Elk Grove Village.

Krinsky had aligned herself with Mancilla, Espino and Sagerer, leaving Schumacher to run an independent campaign, but Schumacher, a member of the board for 34 years, managed an apparent narrow victory on her own.

The unofficial results from all of the precincts show Sagerer at 2,677; Mancilla at 2,659; Espino at 2,408; Schumacher at 2,214; and Krinsky at 2,164;

The tallies do not include late mail-in ballots which may come in as long as two weeks from Election Day.