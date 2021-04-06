Sode has early lead for Wauconda village president

Sandra Jo McClain and Jeff Sode are candidates for Wauconda mayor in the April 6, 2021 election.

Jeff Sode was well ahead of Sandra Jo McClain in the race to elect a new Wauconda village president.

Early returns show Sode with 532 votes and McClain with 152 votes.

The winner will replace Village President Lincoln Knight, who did not seek reelection but instead is running for Wauconda Township supervisor.

Sode is a current village board trustee, while McClain is a social worker making her first run at public office.

Sode, a vice president of special projects for engineering construction firm ThermFlo Inc., noted the village's ongoing implementation of a long-range strategic plan. He said the village has made progress on several fronts and he wants to continue to help guide that growth.

McClain said she has been immersed in work, volunteer and other activities in town for 18 years. She said residents' voices are not being heard at village hall and wants to bridge the gap.

Sode is in the middle of his village board trustee term, so he will remain on the board if he loses.