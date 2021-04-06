School board incumbents take early lead in Glenbard District 87

Incumbents trying to keep their seats on the Glenbard High School District 87 board jumped out to an early lead in Tuesday's election.

With 74 of 176 precincts reporting, sitting board President Judith Weinstock was ahead with 4,422 votes, followed by fellow board member Bob Friend with 4,290; incumbent Mireya Vera with 3,614 and newcomer Kermit Eby with 3,352. All results are preliminary.

Rounding out the crowded field were Jennifer Jendras with 3,192 votes; Nicole Dawson with 3,052; Cyndi Covelli with 2,840; and David Dejanovich with 2,375. Four seats are open.

Weinstock, a retired Glenbard West teacher, was aligned with Friend, the longest-serving member, Vera, and Eby, making his first run for the board. All four were supported by the district's teachers union.

During the campaign, Weinstock highlighted the district's investment in weekly saliva testing, thermal imaging cameras to check student temperatures and other COVID-19 safety measures.

Jendras, who was first elected in 2013, campaigned with a trio of challengers -- Covelli, Dawson and Dejanovich -- on a slate dissatisfied with the district's handling of the pandemic.