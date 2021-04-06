Incumbents take early lead in Stevenson 125 school board race

The three incumbents vying to keep their seats on the Stevenson High School District 125 board maintained a slight edge over challengers early Tuesday night, according to unofficial election results that don't yet include vote by mail or early vote totals.

Fei Shang, who was appointed last August, and Steve Frost and Gary Gorson, who have been on the board for 20 years, were leading in early tallies.

With a few precincts still out, Shang had 1,665 votes, Frost 1,602 and Gorson 1,429.

Trailing them are challengers Nicole Grimes, with 1,356 votes; Barb Tolbert, with 1,334; and Lalit Jagtap with 735.

The candidates are seeking one of three open seats, each of which is for a 4-year term.

Robert Lewis, who dropped out of the race but remained on the ballot, earned 362 votes.

The big issues in the race were pandemic response and finances.

District 125 was among the first in the suburbs to opt for fully online learning for the fall semester. The school board's decision garnered criticism from some parents and students, who rallied for a return to in-person classes, and board challengers Tolbert and Grimes.

District 125's three school board incumbents stressed at most the district could have brought students back for a few weeks before the second wave hit in October. That's when Lake County health officials urged all county schools to switch to virtual learning in light of a "substantial" community transmission of coronavirus cases.

• Staff Writer Madhu Krishnamurthy contributed to this report.